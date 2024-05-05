Kaiju No. 8 Introduces a New Kaiju Villain

Kaiju No. 8 has introduced a monstrous new villain with the latest episode, and the anime has revealed the voice actor behind the mysterious Kaiju No. 9! Kaiju No. 8 introduced fans to Kafka Hibino, a man who lost out on his dreams of joining the defense force that protects Japan from giant attacking monsters. But upon the end of the premiere, he suddenly found himself possessed by a kaiju and given the ability to transform into one himself. His first display of power labeled him as "Kaiju No. 8" as a target of the defense force, and now a powerful new kaiju has emerged.

Kaiju No. 9 was a new monster that had emerged in Episode 4 of the anime. While the monster itself was not named just yet (though it gets named in the official promotional materials), it was clear this was a different type of kaiju as it had the ability to speak like Kafka. Making matters worse is that it dispatches Kikoru with ease, and was revealed to be hiding as a human working with Kafka's old clean up crew at the end of the episode. To celebrate the debut of Kaiju No. 9, the official X account for the anime has announced that Hiroyuki Yoshino will be voicing Kaiju No. 9's monster form, and Tomokazu Sugita as the human form. Check out a closer look at their designs below:

We've got two new additions to the cast of Kaiju No. 8!



We're excited to announce Hiroyuki Yoshino (@_yocchin_______) as the voice of Kaiju No. 9 and Tomokazu Sugita (@sugitaLOV) as the voice of Takamichi Hodaka! 💥 #KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/k2OYhue1Eg — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) May 4, 2024

What's Next for Kaiju No. 9?

It's yet to be revealed exactly what Kaiju No. 9 is after, but the end of Episode 4 teases that he's clearly out to hide among humans and eventually kill as many of them as possible. But with two powerful and intelligent Kaiju now in the mix, it's clear that this fight against giant monsters is already going to be far more complicated from here on out. If you wanted to check out the latest episode of Kaiju No. 8, you can find Episode 4 now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Titled "Fortitude 9.8," the episode is teased as such, "An unexpected incident during the exam forces Kafka to use his powers at the risk of revealing his secret." As for the rest of the anime, Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after.