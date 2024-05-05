Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Poster Released

The Fairly OddParents are coming back with a new CG animated series, and fans have gotten a new look at Fairly OddParents: A New Wish with a new poster! The Fairly OddParents wrapped up its ten season run some time ago, but continues to be one of the most popular animated hits to ever release on Nickelodeon. The original series might have begun its life as a series of shorts, but has since gone on to release multiple seasons, TV specials, full on movies, video games, live-action movies, and even a live-action series. But now it's coming back with a proper sequel to the events of the original animated series.

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish sees Cosmo and Wanda join up with a new young kid, Hazel, who is anxious after moving to a new town. It's a new CG animated take on the franchise, and is currently being touted as a sequel series so fans will soon see how this new era of the animated franchise fits into the rest of The Fairly OddParents adventures. To check out a new look at Hazel (and the new takes on Cosmo and Wanda), you can check out the poster for Fairly OddParents: A New Wish below.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

What Is Fairly OddParents: A New Wish?

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will be premiering with Nickelodeon on Monday, May 20th, and will be running for 20 episodes for its debut. Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris will be reprising their roles as Wanda and Cosmo respectively (who are teased to be coming out of a 10,000 year retirement as of the events of the new CG animated series), and Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek) will be making her debut in the franchise as the new kid at the center of it all, Hazel (and as co-creator of the series).

As for what to expect from the newest take on the franchise, Nickelodeon teases Fairly OddParents: A New Wish as such, "In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."