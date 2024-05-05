One Piece Marks Luffy's Birthday With Special Global Installations

One Piece is making the rounds today, and we have Monkey D. Luffy to thank! The fearless captain of the Straw Hat crew is taking center stage as May 5th marks his birthday. Of course, the team behind One Piece had to do up the day big, and Toei Animation did just that with some global gear events.

As you can see below, the teams at Shueisha and Toei Animation came together to hype Luffy across the globe. In Paris, a massive installation was set up bringing Gear 5 Luffy to life with a balloon. The same went down for Gear 3 Luffy in London while Gear 4 Luffy took over Madrid, Spain. As for Gear 2 Luffy, the captain has been spotted in Berlin while Milan, Italy has been hit with a massive Straw Hat.

So yeah, I guess you could say Luffy is getting global love on his birthday. No big deal.

Over on social media, Luffy was also gifted some special shoutouts to celebrate May 5th. As you can see here, the official One Piece social media pages posted new artwork of Luffy celebrating his birthday. You can see the pirate on the Thousand Sunny with his crew while he beetle fights with Usopp. Of course, Luffy takes home the win here, and we'd have it no other way on his birthday.

As for the second tribute, it comes courtesy of Netflix. The streaming service posted a new video of Inaki Godoy, the live-action star behind One Piece, as he celebrates the pirate's birthday. The touching video unpacks Godoy's personal thoughts on Luffy as the character has been a constant in the actor's life well before Netflix's adaptation came around.

If you aren't familiar with Monkey D. Luffy, there is no time like today to meet the seafaring hero. You can find the One Piece manga on the Shonen Jump app while the anime streams all over from Crunchyroll to Hulu and Netflix. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

