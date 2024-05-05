Naruto, Bleach Studio Wants to Address One of Its Biggest Flaws

Studio Pierrot, the studio behind hit series such as Bleach, Naruto and more, is setting out to address one of their biggest flaws moving forward! Pierrot has been in the headlines this past Spring as they teased that they could be moving away from their traditionally long produced shows, and might be moving towards a more seasonal production schedule following the success of releases like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. But in a new interview with one of the producers at the studio, it seems like the team at Pierrot might have their sights set on a much bigger goal beyond this.

In a recent interview with Men's Non-No in Japan, Studio Pierrot producer Yoshihiro Tominaga noted that those at the studio are noticing that a change in current trends in the anime industry are making it necessary to adapt. While Pierrot has made its branding delivering high-quality works over a long term production cycle, success of shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen (which is currently on a seasonal release schedule) are now having them consider potentially delivering higher quality releases in a shorter time.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

Studio Pierrot Wants to Deliver High-Quality Anime in Shorter Time

"In recent years there has been a trend among other production companies to produce animation of extremely high quality while dividing the broadcast season into separate seasons," Tominaga began. "While Pierrot has a long history and is highly regarded for consistently delivering high-quality works, I think we are also seen as a company that specializes in long-term series. Of course, there is value in having people enjoy our animation without interruption over a long period, such as two to three years, but we are not good at producing high-quality works such as Jujutsu Kaisen in a short period of time."

As it gets tougher to keep up with the demands of higher quality competition and still keep up its long term production cycles, Tominaga teased that Pierrot is going to have to re-assess how they do things moving forward, "In light of the current situation, where it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue to produce the high quality demanded of us without interruption," Tominaga explained. "I believe that the time has come for us to consider how our production company should operate and what structure we should have in place. I believe that Pierrot should continue to emphasize the production of long-term series as it has in the past, while at the same time balancing its strengths in producing high-quality works in a short period of time. To achieve this, we also want to focus on branding the company."

So it seems that Tominaga is expressing the need to have a more seasonal release schedule with breaks in many of their works, but also continue to emphasize the long runs of anime as they have in the past. But that's all in how Pierrot wants to brand itself moving forward.

via Men's Non-No