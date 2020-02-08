My Hero Academia Shares Emotional Shoto, Endeavor Reunion

My Hero Academia's latest episode has rounded out the final moments of the Remedial Course arc that saw Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki Bakugo take on a new set of challenges as part of the special lessons needed to retake the Hero License Exam. But while Bakugo and Todoroki have grown in their own ways over the course of these lessons, one of the other major things this arc accomplishes is to plant the seeds for a full Endeavor redemption story as the anime continues to explore how he's dealing with the fact that he's now holding the entire world on his shoulders as the number one hero.

The latest episode of the series actually takes this one step further as after Endeavor poured his heart out to All Might over his struggles to replace him as a new symbol of peace, he takes his heightened spirit to his son and proclaims that he's going to work harder as both a hero and a father to his kids.

Episode 80 of the series features one emotional exchange between the two sees Endeavor reaching out to his son and taking his first steps in mending the fence between the two of them. Naturally, Shoto isn't quite receiving of this idea just yet as he's known his father to be quite the terrible person for his entire young life.

And here we have it folks. The beginning stages of seeing Endeavor becoming one of the greatest written characters in My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/JasA5SWDRF — Kid Team Violet 🟣🟣🟣 (@TheRealKidOtaku) February 8, 2020

Endeavor tells his son that he's proud of him, and vows to become a hero that Shoto can one day be proud of too. He wants his son so be proud of his status as the number one hero, and a powerful man in his own way. Shoto dismisses this at first, but a small smile creeps on his face later. Deep down inside he feels a sense of relief seeing his father slowly change, but Endeavor's still got a long way to go before the rest of his family can see him as more than an abusive parent.

