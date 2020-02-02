My Hero Academia Sees Endeavor Trying to be a Good Dad for Shoto

When All Might revealed his true powerless form to the world in the fight against All For One in My Hero Academia's third season, no one was shocked more than Endeavor. Endeavor had been rising through the ranks for so long in the hopes of getting enough strength to surpass All Might one day, and in that one moment, everything he knew had begun to crumble underneath him. His identity had essentially been shattered, and it's here that it seems like he was granted a moment of clarity about his journey so far.

After being thrust into the number one hero spot, Endeavor knew that he wasn't ready to take on this new level of responsibility. With the world now on his shoulders, he's begun to see his entire life differently. Meaning, that now he's trying to be a supportive and present father to his son, Shoto Todoroki.

Episode 79 of the series sees Bakugo and Todoroki take on a new lesson during their Remedial Course. But as they attend, it's revealed that Endeavor has come to the location to cheer on his son. Rather than be the oppressive presence that he had over Shoto in the Sports Festival, this is a much more subdued Endeavor than previously seen.

He doesn't push Shoto in any major way (like he wanted him to use his fire during Season 2), and instead is there to shout out kind words in the way he only knows how. It's still a bit awkward for them both as Shoto is getting adjusted to it, but this is the first notable step between the father and son as Endeavor is trying his best now to patch up their broken relationship.

Just as Endeavor is struggling to get a firm grasp on the new world following All Might's retirement, he's trying to get a firm grasp on his life. Realizing that his struggle for strength was essentially meaningless at the end of the day, this is really all he can do for now. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.