JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals Newest Fashion Collection

Of the many strange characters that have appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Aventure, perhaps none were weirder than Iggy, one of the supporting cast members of the third season, Stardust Crusaders! Iggy, who happened to be a French Bulldog that loved coffee flavored chewing gum, the dog harbored the Stand dubbed "The Fool" that had the ability to transform into sand as well as manipulate it. Now, a new fashion line from the popular anime franchise from Hirohiko Araki places a spotlight on the hilarious canine from Stardust Crusaders!

Iggy assisted Jotaro Kujo and his friends in attempting to destroy the villainous vampire of Dio Brando, who was hurling Enemy Stands their way. Unfortunately for Iggy, he was not able to survive the adventure of the third season, being killed by the Enemy Stand user of Vanilla Ice alongside Avdol. While his life may have come to its conclusion, this pooch's legacy continues as one of the most bizarre supporting characters in a series that prides itself on bizarre characters.

Crunchyroll shared the upcoming fashion line from Bandai that uses Iggy as its inspiration, offering fans of the franchise the opportunity to pick up a jacket that looks exactly like the hilarious canine, as well as shirts and backpacks that will be releasing in April of this year!

(Photo: Bandai)

While Iggy met his end in the main anime continuity, fans may not realize that it was strongly hinted that he was resurrected in the spin-off video game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, as a result of the battle against an alternate reality version of Dio Brando. This doesn't necessarily mean that we'll be seeing Iggy make a return in the upcoming season of the anime whenever it is confirmed but it's definitely a nice nod to fans that were looking for a happy ending with the Stand wielding canine.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.