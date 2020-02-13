My Hero Academia Ending May Contain a Hidden Reference to Endeavor's Missing Son

The story of the Endeavor family is a tragic one, with the superhero clan being torn apart thanks to the flame hero's personality and requirement of his son to become a great hero himself. Shoto Todoroki found himself the recipient of his facial scar in part due to the torment that his mother had gone through on behalf of Endeavor's temper. With the number one hero's family recently been given the spotlight in the manga of My Hero Academia, it seems as though the credits of the anime that take place at the end of each installment are hinting at a serious easter egg for the lost son of Endeavor, Toya Todoroki.

Toya is the eldest son of Endeavor and Rei Todoroki, who seemingly died under mysterious circumstances. While we don't exactly know what may have happened to Toya, there have certainly been a large number of theories swirling around about what may have actually happened to Shoto's brother. One of the biggest theories that has been tossed around, and certainly one of the more likely ones, is that Toya is actually the super villain known as Dabi. The manga has been leaving a number of bread crumbs that point toward this revelation, with Dabi even coming face to face with Endeavor at one point.

Reddit User IAmASeal79 shared the screen shot from the ending credits of My Hero Academia, featuring photos of the Todoroki family throughout their lives, with one of the snap shots curiously burnt toward the bottom half of the screen and making audiences believe that this may very well have been a photo of Toya:

Endeavor is currently in a position he didn't want, as All Might's retirement has made him the number one hero. While the flame hero did eventually want to be the top hero, he didn't want it because of All Might's troubles, but rather to surpass the "Symbol of Peace" under his own power.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.