This Newborn's Nursery Is Going Viral for Its Anime Touches

Babies in anime appear every once in awhile throughout a number of different franchises. Sometimes, they can be good, like when Gohan originally appeared in Dragon Ball Z, with a hidden power dwelling within himself. Other times however, babies could be harboring a dark secret and villainous intent, such as was the case with the character of Mannish Boy of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Said Enemy Stand wielder had the ability to enter into the dreams of his opponents, despite its harmless appearance. Now, one nursery has gone viral thanks in part to an anime specific aesthetic that takes characters from some of Studio Ghibli's biggest feature length films!

Studio Ghibli has always been a studio that has been amazing at merging the worlds of the mundane with the magical, with the likes of My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Spirited Away creating supernatural worlds that are also endearing. The films remain popular in the public eye, frequently returning to theaters on a nearly annual basis with fans continuing to hit cinemas to relive the magic!

Reddit User Dookman214 shared the amazing artwork used in his son's nursery, recreating some of the best scenes from some of Studio Ghibli's classics that continue to be thought of as some of the best feature length films ever released in the medium of anime:

Studio Ghibli isn't just appearing in cinemas and in some nurseries for growing children, but also in an upcoming amusement park that the studio is looking to recreate real life versions of some of their films' greatest landscapes. With the park opening up in 2022, fans will have a brand new way to experience the magic of Hayao Miyazaki and the rest of the animators in the legendary animation house.

The master himself, Hayao Miyazaki, has come out of retirement to assist in creating brand new films for Studio Ghibli, though no details have been released about these upcoming projects. Needless to say, considering the groundswell that the studio holds to this day, we're sure audiences will clamor to see any project the studio releases.

