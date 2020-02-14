My Hero Academia Reveals Fierce Volume 26 Cover

My Hero Academia's manga might have stirred up a bit of unexpected controversy in recent weeks as it continues its build toward a major conflict between the heroes and villains in the future, but the series still remains one of the most popular releases coming out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. With the 25th volume of the series releasing last December, My Hero Academia had officially crossed 25 million copies printed overall. This major sales landmark is only going to get bigger from here on out with the next volume of the series.

The official Twitter account for the series announced that Volume 26 of the manga will be releasing March 4th in Japan, and to celebrate have revealed the cover for the new volume. This volume covers many of the chapters during the Work Study arc, which saw Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo taking on a mandatory work study under the number one hero Endeavor.

Along with this, fans in Japan are also getting the first volume of the Yoco Akiyama written spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission, on the same day as the release of the main series. So the Tweet has the first cover for that as well! Unfortunately, this spin-off series has yet to get an official English language release as of this writing. Check them out below!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.