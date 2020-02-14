My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Drops New Trailer

Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's My Youth Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected light novels came to an end last year, and fans were wondering what that would mean for the future of the anime series. It was confirmed later that the anime would be returning after several years to complete the rest of the story with a third and final season officially titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End-. The anime will be coming back to screens as part of the increasingly packed Spring 2020 anime season this April, too.

With My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3's premiere nearly here, we finally got a new trailer for the upcoming season. After a brief teaser launched shortly after the third season's announcement, it's been fairly dry ever since. But with this new trailer, we finally got a bit more than just the brief somber scene with Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End- will be making its official debut on April 9th. The series teased we'll be getting new info during AnimeJapan 2020 next month, but there's currently no confirmation of an English licensing for the season just yet. The final season of the series will run for 12 episodes in total, and feature returning director from the second season, Kei Oikawa, for studio feel.

Other returning staff includes Keiichiro Ochi returning from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer.The series' voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season.

The first two seasons of the anime are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, "So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?"