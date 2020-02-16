Dragon Ball Super Releases Spoilery Draft of Upcoming Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has been off-air for quite some time, but that has not stopped the franchise from thriving. Despite the anime being on hiatus, the story of Son Goku lives on thanks to the manga. These days, the series is more hype than ever thanks to the arrival of Moro, and it seems fans can get a peek at what the baddie will bring later this month.

And how is that? Well, thanks to sneak-peek, fans can check out the first draft of chapter 57 more than a week before it debuts!

The gift came courtesy of Dragon Ball's official website. The page posted a slew of pages from the upcoming chapter for fans to read. Of course, it did not take long before fans translated the text into English, and the story is an explosive one.

Dragon Ball Super Ch56 "それぞれの戦い (Everyone's fight) " Draft#DragonBallSuperManga Z Warriors VS Moro's minions (1/5) pic.twitter.com/AkCqkY6Cin — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 13, 2020

You can check out a few pages above, but the story is a simple one. The straightforward bit follows Earth's warriors as they fight Moro's posse. Guys like Piccolo and Krillin are pitted against some tough baddies, but the fodder fighters aren't enough to hold them back.

Sadly, Goku and Vegeta seem to be missing from this chapter, but that is no great loss to some. After all, Dragon Ball fans like Kofi Outlaw at ComicBook.com have wanted the Z-Fighters to get their own arc for some time. The series will always be about its lead Saiyans, but it is nice to visit the other Earthlings from time to time. And with Moro looming above Earth, the Z-Fighters need to tire themselves out so Goku and Vegeta can take on the main boss at the end.

Are you pumped for this new chapter....? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.