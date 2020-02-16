Cute Dragon Ball GT Cosplay Steps into the Grand Tour with Pan

Dragon Ball GT is one of the most divisive anime in the entire franchise. For years fans had debated about its quality, and although it was later confirmed to exist outside of the official franchise canon, there's still quite a sore spot for many fans. It's most likely because it was an official new anime from the franchise picking up where an intense action series left off, but decided to go in a dramatically different direction. Younger lead characters, less villain focused arcs, and more poignantly, a new heroine at the center of it all.

This was Gohan and Videl's daughter Pan, who took the center stage for the majority of this series and is actually the core of many of its adventures. If she wasn't the one getting Goku and Trunks into trouble, Pan was the one trying to help them out of it. Regardless of how you feel about this young Saiyan as a main character, it doesn't change how important she was to GT.

She was also largely the best part of the series' under 50 episode run, and artist @mayuucosplaay (who you can find on Instagram here) taps into Pan's potential by perfectly recreating Pan's precocious, feisty, and sometimes fearsome demeanor with great cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayuu (@mayuucosplaay) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:12pm PST

This version of Pan might no longer exist in the Dragon Ball franchise as Super has introduced her as a baby, but seeing how strong she is could mean we might get this version of Pan again someday. GT's finale featured Pan as the last living member of the Z Fighters as we knew them, and ever since then, there's always been a soft spot for this heroine. Hopefully she jumps back into the action someday!

What do you think of Pan in Dragon Ball GT? How do you feel about Dragon Ball GT overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

