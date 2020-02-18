My Hero Academia Reveals Casting for New Villain Slice

My Hero Academia's second big feature film effort, Heroes Rising, premiered in Japan last year to great acclaim from fans and the box office sales overall, so fans outside of Japan have been waiting for the chance to see this big new film for themselves. Earlier this year, Funimation confirmed that they were going to bring the film to the United States and Canada for a limited time and that big debut is nearly upon. One of the more exciting aspects of this release, too, is the fact that Heroes Rising would be getting a full English dub.

With its full premiere on February 26 fast approaching, Funimation's big red carpet premiere is approaching even faster! To celebrate they have begun revealing the new English dub additions for the new characters introduced in the film such as the fan favorite pro hero Hawks and the two main children, Mahoro and Katsuma.

The most recent addition comes with a new villain in the film, Slice. Voiced by Mio Imada in the original Japanese language release of the film, Lydia Mackay (Fairy Tail's Ultear) will be voicing the villain in the English dub!

3 days until the red carpet premiere in L.A. where we get to witness these HAIR GOALS. Meet the voice of this villain, Lydia Mackay!#HeroesRisingMovie pic.twitter.com/oNOllzeZz6 — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 16, 2020

Slice is a villain who draws some major Marvel Universe comparisons as her quirk allows her to attack with her hair, and she'll be joined by a gang of other original villains in the film that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A will have to face. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, the film is currently described as such:

“A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? Ready to see what kind of fights it has in store for the students of Class 1-A? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

