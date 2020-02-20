Castlevania Unveils New Cast Members For Season Three

Castlevania's third season is looking to re-enter the world of Trevor Belmont and his vampire hunting friends as they deal with new challenges following the death of Dracula. While there is clearly no rest for the wicked as new vampiric villains from across the world, as well as some returning threats, this upcoming season is looking to throw caution to the wind and dive into the unexpected. With the series returning in a few weeks in March, Netflix has released a breakdown of the voice actors old and new that will be making up the cast of Castlevania for Season Three.

Some of our old favorites such as Trevor, Alucard, Sypha, Carmilla, Hector, and Isaac will be returning for the upcoming third season, representing both the sides of light and darkness in this world teeming with the undead. Some newcomers such as Morana, Lenore, and Saint Germain are sure to spice things up a bit, though we'll be keeping an eye on any new details that reveal more about each of these newcomers' characters. With the initial trailer revealing that the world has expanded, with vampires from all over the world seemingly entering the fray following Dracula's demise, it will be interesting to see where this season goes!

Netflix shared the latest news of voice actors both old and new that will be joining the third season of Castlevania, which will continue the adaptation of the long running video game series that has become a favorite among players for decades since first arriving on the Nintendo Entertainment System:

The cast of Castlevania is back for Season Three with some new additions that promise to get your blood flowing...” pic.twitter.com/6xT8GwlNcP — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 20, 2020

The anime season follows a loose adaptation of the NES game of Castlevania 3 which followed the adventures of Trevor Belmont as he assembled a band of rogue vampire killers to bring down Dracula once and for all. While some of the names seen here may strike a chord with fans of the franchise, St. Germain is an interesting addition as in the video game franchise, he was a time traveler within the world of Castlevania. Whether or not they'll hold true to his origins is yet to be seen, though we'll have to wait and see.

