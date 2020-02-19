Ian McKellen Shows His Love for Netflix's Castlevania

Castlevania has kept fans on their toes for long enough. The fan-favorite series debuted its second season last year, and many were left wanting more. Now, the Netflix anime will step out with season three in a matter of weeks, and it seems the show has earned the support of an iconic British actor.

Over on Twitter, the user sstarkm got netizens buzzing when he noticed something on Richard Armitage's profile. The user, who happens to work at Powerhouse Animation who oversees Castlevania, saw the actor's post about season three had been shared by Ian McKellen himself.

"Is Ian McKellen a Castlevania fan," the post reads.

As you can see above, McKellen did retweet a post by Armitage who is one of the stars of Castlevania. The original post was praising fans for flooding season three's trailer with over a million views, and some began to speculate whether McKellen had a secret role in this season.

Sadly, that belief was brief as it was dispelled by the Powerhouse employee. Instead, it seems like McKellen is simply a fan or supporting a dear friend. After all, Armitage and McKellen do go way back. The actors both headlined The Hobbit film trilogy alongside Martin Freeman who played Bilbo Baggins. McKellen reprised his beloved role as Gandalf while Armitage brought Thorin Oakenshield to life. Clearly, the pair are still pals given this shoutout, and fans are hoping McKellen considers a voice acting credit on Castlevania for season four.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.

