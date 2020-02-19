Netflix Releases First Castlevania Season 3 Synopsis

Netflix hit the jackpot today with a slew of coming titles. At last, fans can plan their March binging schedule as the streaming service let users in on what's to come. From comedy specials to film and more, Netflix has you and the Belmon clan covered.

Yes, that is right. In a matter of weeks, fans will get the chance to check in on Castlevania after a solid wait. Since the new year came around, fans have been steadily teased about the anime's comeback, and they know its third season will debut in March. Now, the season's first synopsis has shown up, and it promises plenty of drama:

You can check out the full season three synopsis here: "Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector."

As you can see, the Castlevania blurb is a short one, but it pays attention to all the right players. In the wake of season two, our heroes do not have to keep Dracula in their sights, but there are other threats facing humanity. For one, Carmilla is very much a problem born to haunt the Belmont clan, and that is just the start. Isaac is ready to find Hector no matter where the man is hiding, and Trevor is busy training proteges alongside Sypha.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.

