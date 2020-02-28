My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Is Wowing Fans Around the World

By Evan Valentine

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently in theaters in North America and fans are expressing their love of the second installment in the action packed franchise! With the story taking Class 1A and pitting them against the "heir apparent to All For One", Nine, the movie is already tearing up the box office in both the East and the West alike! Heroes Rising takes place after the conclusion of the fourth season, using a story that was originally set to be the finale for the franchise, and it's clear that the creative minds behind the franchise have put their all into this one!

Heroes Rising dropped into Japanese theaters late last year, trying to set itself apart from the first movie of the franchise by having a role for each members of UA Academy's premiere class in Class 1A. While the series currently has the students forming a rock band and has introduced two new villains in the forms of Gentle and La Brava, the movie is looking to take things up a notch with a powerful new enemy! Needless to say, fans of the franchise are loving this latest film and even going so far as to tout it as one of the best anime movies of all time!

The Bakugo & Deku Movie

Deku Is Loved By Whole Hearts

All Time Favorite Anime Cinema Experience

Total Blast

Rollercoaster

Better Than Broly

It's Hard To Stop Thinking About It

Hawks Has Fans

10/10 Godly

You'll Shed Some Tears

