Pokemon Fans React to Ash's Scary New Catch
Ash Ketchum is the kind of person who wants to do it all, but Pokemon has paced the hero over the years. Time and again, the hopeful Pokemon Master has overcome the odds to continue his quest, but there have been roadblocks. But thanks to a recent episode, fans got to see one of those stumbles disappear as Ash made a scary good catch that's got the fandom buzzing.
So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Pokemon's latest episode:
As you can see below, the word is out, and it is a good one. Ash has finally caught a Gengar which makes his new team really stacked. After years of waiting, the show did Haunter justice after leaving the Ghost-type hanging in the original Pokemon series, and Ash is making it up with his own Gengar.
You can find reactions to the catch below, and it is not surprising to see them so positive. Fans have been theorizing this catch for awhile now, but some felt it was just too impractical. So far, Ash has a stacked team thanks to Mr. Mime and an actual Dragonite. Between those new additions and Pikachu, Gengar has joined a winning team.
For myself, well - I am just happy to see the Gengar with a home. Ash did not capture this Ghost-type through force but through loyalty. As fans learned, Gengar was abandoned by his first trainer some time ago, and the Pokemon was left to haunt Sakuragai Labs as a bid for attention. In the same way Ash took care of Charmander long ago, the trainer showed that same love to Gengar, and fans are eager to see how the evolution does in battle moving forward.
Which type of Pokemon do you want Ash to catch next...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Welcome!
Welcome to the team Gengar! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/3A0mqEMCgz— ケビフィン / K e v f i n (@KGPrestige) March 8, 2020
Blessings Upon Ash
Gengar lurks like a guardian angel #anipoke pic.twitter.com/tD3GCHv0PS— 108 Kitties (キティ) 🌈 (@108Kitties) March 8, 2020
And Here We Go
Ash caught a Gengar. His Sword/Shield team is looking STACKED #anipoke pic.twitter.com/dGXYPwwelV— ChikoritaCheezits (Local Kid Icarus Trash) (@ChikoritaCheez) March 8, 2020
A Perfect Score
Today's new #anipoke episode was better than I expected, and finally, Satoshi officially caught his first Ghost type Pokemon, Gengar! It might also be his second shiny Pokemon, every other Gengar has a darker body. We learned
about Gengar's past, too.
10/10 episode. pic.twitter.com/f55sKDhakW— Tyler (@AetherTyler) March 8, 2020
He Did It
Is it bad that I'm now interested in watching the anime solely because Ash caught a Gengar?
...I'm now finding that I don't really care! ASH CAUGHT A GENGAR!!!
HELL YEAH!!! pic.twitter.com/wr98SZ6tRg— The Green Scorpion (@GreenScorpion64) March 8, 2020
Ghost Boy
Why is this the cutest gengar I’ve ever seen he looks like he’s waiting for his mom to pick him up from school https://t.co/oBjMqKDlEh— Sleepy (@SleepyBakes) March 8, 2020
At Long Last
What I love most about this current series of the anime is how in ANY other series Ash just catching a fully evolved Dragonite or Gengar would come off as cheap or Gary Stu like, but here with 20 years of character development being utilized, he's properly earning them. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/EuYqmDokcT— The Silver League (@TheSLNOfficial) March 8, 2020
We Stan
Ash caught a Gengar! First Dragonite and now Gengar! I'm proud of him! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/jHM83DcRER— 🌟✨🌟 Tommo the Cabbit 🌟✨🌟 (@TommoTheCabbit) March 8, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.