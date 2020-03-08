Pokemon Fans React to Ash's Scary New Catch

Ash Ketchum is the kind of person who wants to do it all, but Pokemon has paced the hero over the years. Time and again, the hopeful Pokemon Master has overcome the odds to continue his quest, but there have been roadblocks. But thanks to a recent episode, fans got to see one of those stumbles disappear as Ash made a scary good catch that's got the fandom buzzing.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Pokemon's latest episode:

As you can see below, the word is out, and it is a good one. Ash has finally caught a Gengar which makes his new team really stacked. After years of waiting, the show did Haunter justice after leaving the Ghost-type hanging in the original Pokemon series, and Ash is making it up with his own Gengar.

You can find reactions to the catch below, and it is not surprising to see them so positive. Fans have been theorizing this catch for awhile now, but some felt it was just too impractical. So far, Ash has a stacked team thanks to Mr. Mime and an actual Dragonite. Between those new additions and Pikachu, Gengar has joined a winning team.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

For myself, well - I am just happy to see the Gengar with a home. Ash did not capture this Ghost-type through force but through loyalty. As fans learned, Gengar was abandoned by his first trainer some time ago, and the Pokemon was left to haunt Sakuragai Labs as a bid for attention. In the same way Ash took care of Charmander long ago, the trainer showed that same love to Gengar, and fans are eager to see how the evolution does in battle moving forward.

