Pokemon Fans React to Ash’s Scary New Catch

Ash Ketchum is the kind of person who wants to do it all, but Pokemon has paced the hero over the years. Time and again, the hopeful Pokemon Master has overcome the odds to continue his quest, but there have been roadblocks. But thanks to a recent episode, fans got to see one of those stumbles disappear as Ash made a scary good catch that’s got the fandom buzzing.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Pokemon‘s latest episode:

As you can see below, the word is out, and it is a good one. Ash has finally caught a Gengar which makes his new team really stacked. After years of waiting, the show did Haunter justice after leaving the Ghost-type hanging in the original Pokemon series, and Ash is making it up with his own Gengar.

You can find reactions to the catch below, and it is not surprising to see them so positive. Fans have been theorizing this catch for awhile now, but some felt it was just too impractical. So far, Ash has a stacked team thanks to Mr. Mime and an actual Dragonite. Between those new additions and Pikachu, Gengar has joined a winning team.

For myself, well – I am just happy to see the Gengar with a home. Ash did not capture this Ghost-type through force but through loyalty. As fans learned, Gengar was abandoned by his first trainer some time ago, and the Pokemon was left to haunt Sakuragai Labs as a bid for attention. In the same way Ash took care of Charmander long ago, the trainer showed that same love to Gengar, and fans are eager to see how the evolution does in battle moving forward.

Which type of Pokemon do you want Ash to catch next…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Welcome!

Welcome to the team Gengar! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/3A0mqEMCgz — ケビフィン / K e v f i n (@KGPrestige) March 8, 2020

Blessings Upon Ash

Gengar lurks like a guardian angel #anipoke pic.twitter.com/tD3GCHv0PS — 108 Kitties (キティ) 🌈 (@108Kitties) March 8, 2020

And Here We Go

Ash caught a Gengar. His Sword/Shield team is looking STACKED #anipoke pic.twitter.com/dGXYPwwelV — ChikoritaCheezits (Local Kid Icarus Trash) (@ChikoritaCheez) March 8, 2020

A Perfect Score

Today’s new #anipoke episode was better than I expected, and finally, Satoshi officially caught his first Ghost type Pokemon, Gengar! It might also be his second shiny Pokemon, every other Gengar has a darker body. We learned

about Gengar’s past, too.



10/10 episode. pic.twitter.com/f55sKDhakW — Tyler (@AetherTyler) March 8, 2020

He Did It

Is it bad that I’m now interested in watching the anime solely because Ash caught a Gengar?



…I’m now finding that I don’t really care! ASH CAUGHT A GENGAR!!!



HELL YEAH!!! pic.twitter.com/wr98SZ6tRg — The Green Scorpion (@GreenScorpion64) March 8, 2020

Ghost Boy

Why is this the cutest gengar I’ve ever seen he looks like he’s waiting for his mom to pick him up from school https://t.co/oBjMqKDlEh — Sleepy (@SleepyBakes) March 8, 2020

At Long Last

What I love most about this current series of the anime is how in ANY other series Ash just catching a fully evolved Dragonite or Gengar would come off as cheap or Gary Stu like, but here with 20 years of character development being utilized, he’s properly earning them. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/EuYqmDokcT — The Silver League (@TheSLNOfficial) March 8, 2020

We Stan