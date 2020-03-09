Fruits Basket Announces Special Season 2 Premiere Screenings

The Spring 2020 anime season is only a few weeks away, and it features a whole wave of new returns (now minus one major release). One of the big ones for many fans is the return of the new Fruits Basket anime which was a rebooted take on the original anime attempt from 19 years ago that is adapting more closely to the events of Natsuki Takaya's original anime. What's more exciting, however, is the second season will be featuring characters and scenes that have never been animated before too! With all of this excitement in the air, Funimation will be giving some fans a way to see some of the new season before its official premiere.

Although Fruits Basket Season 2 is not scheduled to premiere in Japan and the United States until April 6th, Funimation will be presenting a special premiere screening for the first three episodes of the new season in select theaters across the United States. Screenings for the English dub will be held on March 30th, and the English subbed version will screen on March 31st.

🌸 This is NOT a drill 🌸 The first three episodes of Fruits Basket Season 2 are coming to select theaters in the US and tickets are now on sale! Don't miss your chance to watch before anyone else in the world. 👀 Read more: https://t.co/iGV38CAUkK pic.twitter.com/rHJQakEoLn — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 7, 2020

The first three episodes of the new season will run for 75 minutes in total, and you can follow the link here for more information on theater and ticket availability. Funimation describes the new Fruits Basket anime as such, "Tohru Honda lives with the Soma clan and helps keep their bizarre secret: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac. But knowing and keeping the secret is only the beginning. What mysteries lie beneath this dark family secret?"

Details as to what to expect for the new season are still making their way out, and there has yet to be a confirmation of how many episodes it will last just yet. But the first three episodes are sure to be a great preview of what's to come. Are you excited to see Fruits Basket Season 2? Which moments are you hoping to see animated this time around? Will you be making your way out to one of these special early screenings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.