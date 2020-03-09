Re:Zero Season 2 Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

(Photo: White Fox)

As the coronavirus makes its way across the world, more industries are finding themselves impacted by the disease's spread. From travel to tourism, plenty of people are feeling the sting of the coronavirus who aren't even infected by the illness, and the anime industry is not immune. A brand-new report confirmed Re:Zero is getting delayed because of coronavirus, and fans have a lot to say about the decision.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when the announcement went live in Japan via Re:Zero's official website. Audiences were informed the show's second season has been delayed from April to July, and it is due to the coronavirus' impact.

For fans, this update is a surprising one, but many say it was only a matter of time before such a decision was made. Japan is currently one of the more infected countries by coronavirus with Tokyo being a hotbed for transmission. While not ranked as bad as South Korea or even Italy, Japan is doing its best to keep infection rates down, and the nation has implemented mandates to keep them low.

The second season of "Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-" has been postponed due to the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak. Broadcasting is now planned for July.https://t.co/mmjbUePjET pic.twitter.com/mAzkw988MS — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 9, 2020

As such, Japan has asked many to work from home if possible while cancelling school for the entirety of March. With animators doing work outside the office if at all, it should come as no surprise that Re:Zero has been postponed. By the summer, fans are hoping the anime industry will be firing on all cylinders as the coronavirus lessens in the hotter weather. So if there was a month to delay the season towards then July is it.

For now, fans will have to keep up with announcements regarding Re:Zero season two. ComicBook.com will keep you updated on the show's status as the coronavirus continues its travels so here's to hoping Subaru Natsuki manages to avoid the strain!

