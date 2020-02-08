Fruits Basket Season 2 Shares New Poster

After debuting its first anime adaptation nearly 20 years ago, Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket came back to anime last year with the first season of a new rebooted take on the franchise that is setting out to be far more faithful to the original manga. Takaya has even signed onto this new series as a creative supervisor, and the second season of the series will feature material that has never been featured in the anime until now. The second season was previously confirmed to be heading our way this Spring, and now we've gotten a new look at what to expect!

While we still don't know the exact day in April when the new season will premiere, we have gotten a brand new poster for the second season that features a solemn looking Kyo and Yuki Soma as they head towards the unknown. All the while, the poster is there to remind fans of the transformations they can undergo as well. Check it out below:

A new teaser visual for the second season of "Fruits Basket" has been revealed. Broadcasting begins spring 2020. (TMS Entertainment)https://t.co/owlVsCBDEQ pic.twitter.com/jefmrTnocF — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) February 7, 2020

Many of the details for the second season are still up in the air as we don't know how many episodes this season will last, or how much of the original manga will be adapted for it, but Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi have been confirmed to make their anime debut in Season 2. After being briefly teased at the end of Season 1, these characters will finally make their way to the anime after missing out on the first adaptation.

Takuya Eguchi will be performing for Kakeru Manabe in the original Japanese release, and Aaron Dismuke has been announced as the voice for the character in Funimation's English dub release. As for Machi Kuragi, Ai Kakuma will be the voice of her in Japanese and Caitlin Glass (who also serves as the ADR director for the series) will be providing her voice in the dub release.

Are you ready for Fruits Basket Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! You can currently find the first of the Fruits Basket reboot streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation describes the new Fruits Basket anime as such:

"Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!"