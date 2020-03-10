Studio Ghibli Museum Ticket Sales Delayed Due To Corona Virus Concerns

The Coronavirus has caused another delay in the world of anime, this time delaying the sale of tickets to the Studio Ghibli museum for the month of April. The museum itself, which features the works of Hayao Miyazaki along with the animators at the legendary studio, opened in May 2001, featuring art cells, a layout of the studio itself, as well as numerous other creative endeavors responsible for some of the greatest anime films created. Movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Kiki's Delivery Service are just a few of the feature length films featured here!

Studio Ghibli was created in 1985, thanks to the hard work of Hayao Miyazaki and several other animators that were looking to create their first combined feature in Nauusica of the Valley of the Wind! From here, the animation house created a long string of movies that were amazingly well received with one even winning the Academy Award for "Best Animated Picture" in Spirited Away!

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

The future seems bright for the studio, despite this brief bump in the road due to the Coronavirus, with Hayao Miyazaki reportedly being working on some new movies for the studio this year. On top of their usual output of films, Studio Ghibli is also moving into the industry of amusement parks, creating a theme park that attempts to recreate some of the biggest films and their environments in the real world. The theme park itself will be opening in 2022 in Japan, though we'll be crossing our fingers that it makes its way to North America based on its popularity.

The Coronavirus has been in the news a lot lately, delaying or cancelling a number of events in its wake. The world of anime has been no different, with events such as Anime Japan, Yu-Gi-Oh! tournaments, and a number of other conventions postponing or cancelling their original dates completely. Even a number of anime series have decided to delay the production of their television shows in a bid to help in containing the virus.

While the delay for the tickets for Studio Ghibli's museum is only for April as it stands, we'll be sure to let you know if any further delays are announced in relation to the Coronavirus!

What do you think of the news of the latest delay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Studio Ghibli!

