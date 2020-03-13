Fruits Basket Season 2 Reveals New Character Designs

Fruits Basket will be returning for its much anticipated second season along with rest of the Spring 2020 anime season (as of this writing anyway), and there's a great deal of excitement to see what's to come as the latest anime has been far more faithful to Natsuki Takaya's original work than the Studio DEEN produced adaptation from nearly 20 years ago. The first season ended with a major cliffhanger that teased that two fan favorites would be making their debut in the next season, and now we've gotten a good look at what they will be like for their official anime debut.

Because the original anime series told its own story, fan favorites Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi were left on the sidelines. This means that they will be making their first foray into anime with this rebooted series, and now we have their full character designs as shared by Funimation's official Twitter account.

As previously confirmed by Funimation, Kakeru Manabe will be performed by Takuya Eguchi in the Japanese language release and Aaron Dismuke will be voicing the character for the English dub. As for Machi Kuragi, she will be handled by Ai Kakuma in the Japanese language release and performed by Caitlin Glass for the English dub.

Fruits Basket fans! The full character designs for Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi have been revealed! 😍 Can't wait to hear Takuya Eguchi and Ai Kakuma (JP) and @Aaron__Dismuke and @caitlinsvoice (EN) bring them to life this season! pic.twitter.com/ZTFTMMD18H — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 13, 2020

Fruits Basket Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere April 6th, and Funimation will be releasing the series alongside its debut in Japan just like with the first season. The SimulDub schedule for the anime has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, however, but the first three episodes of the series are pretty much complete as some fans will be able to check them out soon with a special premiere screening in theaters before its worldwide debut.

The new season will be heading into uncharted territory, so it's pretty exciting for fans as well as original creator Natsuki Takaya herself (as she noted in a recent statement). But what do you think? Are you excited to see Fruits Basket Season 2? What are you hoping to see animated for the first time? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

