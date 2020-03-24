Boruto Makes Way for a Sexy no Jutsu Comeback

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now making its way through the Mujina Bandits arc, and fans have been waiting to see what the anime would adapt from the original manga release of the series. Not only are there some exciting battles to come in the next few episodes of the series, but that means many of the smaller moments throughout the arc will be coming to the anime as well. This means a surprising return of Boruto's own version of the Sexy no Jutsu we last saw during the time travel arc of the anime several episodes before.

With Boruto now taking on his next mission of guarding the Fire Lord's son Tento while he's in the Hidden Leaf Village, the two of them bond over the fact that Boruto is a ninja. Tento's worshipped them ever since he discovered the shinobi card game, and thus wanted to see Boruto's transformation technique. But since he's so bratty about it, Boruto hilariously decided to take him by surprise and use his own take on the Harem Jutsu.

First Boruto surprises Tento with the initial Sexy no Jutsu transformation, but then uses the Harem to try and take his breath away. Hilariously, Tento mentions how he doesn't like this type of girl as "flashy types" are often all over his house. Due to his spoiled life style it makes a ton of sense, but it's just another reflection of the kind of sheltered high styled life Tento grew up in.

The Sexy no Jutsu has been one of the landmarks of the entire franchise since the very beginning. It was much more racy when Naruto used it in the first series, and has been adjusted to go along with the current times. But seeing Boruto hilariously carry on this technique from his father above all else is certainly one of the more interesting Uzumaki family quirks. But what do you think?

How do you feel about seeing Boruto's Sexy no Jutsu in action in the anime again? How does it stack up to his father's version of the technique? Hoping to see it in action again in the series someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

