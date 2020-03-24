Demon Slayer Reveals the Hashira's English Dub Cast

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended 2019 as one of the most popular anime of the year, and continues to have a huge impact on store shelves as it continues to fly off of store shelves. But while the original broadcast has already come to an end, the English dub run is still airing as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. The cast behind the series announced their work on the anime had wrapped a couple of weeks ago, but now the final members of its cast are starting to be revealed in full.

With the Natagumo Mountain arc coming to an end in the series' Toonami run soon, Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado will soon come face to face with the strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps, the Hashira. To celebrate their upcoming arrival in the English dub, Aniplex of America confirmed the voices behind these new additions with a special promo video. You can check it out above.

Joining the previously confirmed Hashira additions of Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka, and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho, are new additions Mark Whitten as Kyojuro Rengoku, Ray Chase as Tengen Uzui, Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji, Crispin Freeman as Gyomei Himejima, Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito, Erik Scott Kimerer as Iguro Obanai, and Kaiji Tang as Sanemi Shinazugawa.

Fans have already seen what kind of skills two of the Hashira bring to the table in the Natagumo Mountain arc, but the other members of the Pillars will be held back for a little while longer. Although there are introduced toward the tail end of the first season, much of their real involvement from now will come with the Infinity Train movie (which is gearing up to show more soon) and potentially with a second season after.

But that doesn't mean this will be all from the Hashira we'll see either as the scene debuted in this promotional video teases one of the tensest stand offs of the first season as Tanjiro faces some punishment for protecting a demon for all this time. Are you excited to see the Hashira make their way to Demon Slayer's English dub? What do you think of these choices for the cast? Which ones are perfect, and which aren't? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

