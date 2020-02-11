Demon Slayer Confirms Dub Casting for Shinobu

Demon Slayer's English dub run has been a huge hit with fans during Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, and although the block itself is going to go through a major schedule shake up soon, luckily this anime isn't going anywhere. In fact, the latest airing of the dub brought the series to one of its most intense arcs of the series yet as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke were tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearances around Mount Natagumo. This will push the first season of the series closer to its end, and also begin to introduce some of the strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps.

Episode 15 of the series not only begins the slate of fights against the members of the Spider Family, but introduces another key member of the Hashira, the strongest sword wielders of the Demon Slaying Corps. While fans have already been introduced to Giyuu Tomioka in the first episode of the series, the latest episode gave us our first glance at Shinobu Kocho the Insect Hashira.

While fans might have recognized her performance in the English dub, the official Twitter account for Demon Slayer confirmed that Erika Harlacher has been cast as the voice bringing her to life in the dub. We've only seen a brief glimpse of her performance thus far, but that's about to change over the next few weeks!

🦋 ENGLISH CAST ANNOUNCEMENT 🦋

Did you catch #DemonSlayer on Toonami last night? @ErikaHarlacher joins the cast as the graceful Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho! pic.twitter.com/27lNQ3qQop — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba USA (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 9, 2020

The English dub cast behind the series recently confirmed that they have wrapped their recording work for the series, so now fans and the team behind it can get ready to see the first season of the series head towards its endgame!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.