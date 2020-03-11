Demon Slayer Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies This Fiscal Year Alone

If you are a fan of Demon Slayer, you should know that you are not the only loving the series. Thanks to the series' anime, the series has become hugely successful both on print and on screen. During the last fiscal year, Demon Slayer managed to rack up enough sales to dethrone One Piece as manga's top seller. And thanks to a recent update, fans have learned Demon Slayer is poised to give the Straw Hats a run for it this year as well.

Over on Twitter, the page WSJ_manga gave fans a small heads up about the Demon Slayer's sales. The user shared the top-selling weekly series from the start of March, and you can guess who came in at first. Demon Slayer crushed the competition with its sales, and WSJ_manga made sure to note how the series is faring overall this fiscal year.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba reaches 29.743.955 copies with this week in the whole 2020 Ranking, being 8.252.418 copies away of beating ONE PIECE's record in 2011. With 10 weeks left until Half Year Oricon's Ranking, record could be beaten in that same ranking," the account explained.

Oricon's Top 10 Weekly by Series 1. Kimetsu no Yaiba

2. My Hero Academia

3. The Promised Neverland

4. Haikyu!!

5. Jujutsu Kaisen

6. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

7. Chainsaw Man

8. Koi wa Tsudzuku yo Dokomademo

9. Gotoubun no Hanayome

10. Darwin's Game pic.twitter.com/c2JdeDa4ih — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) March 11, 2020

As you can see, Demon Slayer is experiencing some serious success just in the last few months. It is on track to overcome a record which One Piece set nearly a decade ago in 2011. For years now, the swashbuckling series has reigned supreme when it comes to sales, but Demon Slayer has cut into a large portion of its readers. That is not even accounting for digital sales of Demon Slayer or its worldwide distribution which has captivated fans around the globe.

For now, it is up to Japan too decide the fiscal fate of Demon Slayer, but the international audience can support in its own way. If you want to check out the series in print, Viz Media has a digital library available which you can read online after becoming a member. Amazon also sells volumes of Demon Slayer if you are into actual books while sites like Crunchyroll are currently streaming Demon Slayer season one. This year, the anime will release its first feature film which will adapt the series' famous Mugen Train arc.

Can you believe how well the series' manga is selling this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

