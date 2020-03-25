BTS 'Map of the Soul' Tour Will Likely Change Dates Due to Coronavirus

BTS has had unprecedented success in the last few years, and the K-pop group had plans to celebrate its wins with a new tour. But due to the ongoing pandemic, it grows more likely by the day that BTS will have to make changes to its 'Map of the Soul' world tour. In a recent statement, Big Hit Entertainment addressed the issue on Weverse which gives fans fair warning about the changes.

“With the global spread of COVID-19, in some countries and cities, the level of unpredictability is becoming higher to prepare for the shows,” the post reads. “As a result of the current global circumstances, we anticipate having to make changes to the current tour schedule.”

The post, which was shared in numerous languages, wants fans to know things are in flux for the world tour. Already, dates have been cancelled for the event as BTS was meant to hold its first shows in South Korea last month. However, Big Hit Entertainment chose to cancel the Seoul show as the novel coronavirus began to spread across Asia from its birthplace in Wuhan, China.

In this new statement, Big Hit Entertainment did say it is "developing plans to secure dates and venues to hold BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concerts when the situation stabilizes" which fans will be happy to hear. However, fans in the U.S. are likely to take the brunt of changes given when the tour is slated to begin.

The world tour was meant to kick off in the U.S. this April starting in Santa Clara before moving around the country. There are stops schedule from Los Angeles to Atlanta and Dallas to New Jersey. However, reports from officials differ on how long safety precautions will last in light of the new coronavirus. Some estimates say mid-April while others extend well into June, so fans better brace themselves for the worse should BTS have to cancel much of the tour's U.S. leg.

Are you planning to see BTS on this tour? Will you reschedule to make the concert should its date change? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - Forbes

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.