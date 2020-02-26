Watch: BTS Takes Over Carpool Karaoke with New Album, Post Malone, and More

BTS is on a high these days thanks to their all-new album, but the K-pop group is in the headlines for a certain Carpool Karaoke outing. Last night, the global stars got the Internet buzzing after they made a brief appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. After well over a year of asking, the talk show finally got BTS onboard for the popular skit, and the outing proves the band hasn't changed too much despite their recent fame.

As you can see below, the BTS Carpool Karaoke is live, and it has racked up some really impressive reviews. In less than a day, the vid has gone viral with over seven million views, and it all begins easily enough with Corden in an empty car.

Of course, the car does not stay empty for long. Corden welcomes the seven members of BTS into the car, but the huge SUV used for the sketch fits them all comfortably. But as fans were quick to notice, they did sit Suga - the smallest member of the group - in the back next to Jin who is one of the biggest.

You can imagine how things would have gone if Jin and Jungkook had to take up a seat. The pair are bulkier thanks to their heights, so you can tell the band's team did some arranging beforehand.

As you can see in the video, the group goes through some of their biggest songs with Corden like "Mic Drop" and "Black Swan". The group also did songs from other artists like Bruno Mars and Post Malone. The host did all of the songs with the group, and despite his poor Korean skills, he sang along the best he could.

By the end of the video, BTS seems plenty chill, but they are a bit sweaty. The group was taken to a workout dance class by Corden, and they did get their work in. Jimin even ended the whole thing by teaching some choreography from the band's new song "ON", so fans can use the tutorial to learn the dance for themselves!

