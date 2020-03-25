Naruto Finally Reveals Boruto's Ninja Goal

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now working its way through the Mujina Bandits arc, and fans have been waiting to see this manga arc animated for quite a while not only because it features some pretty cool fights but also because it features some pivotal moments for Boruto and the other characters. This began when Boruto was tasked with being the bodyguard for the Fire region's Feudal Lord Tento, and when Boruto took him under his wing and began to teach him ninjutsu the two realized how closely they resembled one another.

As Tento revealed that he wanted to do whatever he could to get the attention of his father, Boruto realized that he used to be just like the young boy. Boruto begins to reflect on his journey thus far in Episode 149 of the series, and came to the realization that what he wants to do in the future is actually not become the Hokage like his father but be a strong enough ninja to support the Hokage.

They Adapted this iconic scene perfectly.

-The music🔥

-The art🔥

-The animation🔥

"I want to become an awesome ninja that supports the Hokage"#boruto pic.twitter.com/v4DIBytKmb — Jackson[KARA IS COMING] (@Boruto4life) March 22, 2020

One of the biggest benefits the sequel series has had over Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series is having that built in history to dictate how the new generation acts. Because Boruto has a slightly absentee father who's already the Hokage, that's not a position he could himself aspire to since he's been looking at it with disdain for his entire life. Because Sasuke has taken him under his wing and shown that support he didn't quite get a lot of from his father, he'd rather be like Sasuke instead.

It's an interesting dynamic especially considering the initial flash forward when the series first began, and now fans will be watching patiently to see how well Boruto can reach his goal knowing that the destruction of the Hidden Leaf Village is coming sometime in the future.

How do you feel about Boruto as a protagonist now that his goal has been made more clear? How does this compare to his father's dream? Does this distance Boruto enough from his father at the end of the day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

