Anime Fans Believe Netflix's Tiger King Is An Anime
Netflix's original Tiger King series is as insane as you're led to believe, which has definitely confused some anime fans who believe that it is actually an anime series! While the documentary show follows the story of Joe Exotic and his "zoo" of numerous tigers and wild animals, the insanity that happens in the lives of both this wild animal enthusiast and his friends and enemies are torn right out of the pages of your favorite anime and manga series! With the colorful cast of characters in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness taking the world by storm, you can't fault anime fans for believing it's an anime franchise!
It Is Indeed Not An Anime About Pro Wrestling
Watching Tiger King now.
When I first saw a lot of people tweet about it, I thought they were talking about a pro wrestling anime.
Now. Now I know...— ~{DeKomm}~ (@DeKomm_No6) March 25, 2020
A Standard Conversation
YOU: “OMG. Have you watched Tiger King on Netflix yet?”
ME: “I’m not really into anime.”— Coronavirus Expert (March 2020-present) (@CookedOnPhonics) March 26, 2020
It Is Not Tiger Mask
Everyone was talking about Tiger King on Netflix and my dumbass got hype thinking there was a new Tiger Mask Anime that came out. That shit was DOPE! (Tiger Mask)— Nate D (@NateDouville) March 25, 2020
They Were Mistaken
Kept seeing people mention Tiger King and saying how wild it is. My brain assumed it would be a cool anime show, but it turns out to just be schadenfreude for normies. 👎🏻— Mr. A. Touchshriek (@wayn0r) March 24, 2020
Even Obama Was Fooled!
So Tiger King ain't anime? pic.twitter.com/pnxXGpggZN— Felonious Munk 🇪🇹 (@Felonious_munk) March 26, 2020
How Is The Lion King Involved?
Hold up, #TigerKing isn’t the anime I keep seein folks post?
Why are all these GQ-Steal-yo-girl Lion King Characters coming from?— GROVE III (@BlackGroveIII) March 25, 2020
It Isn't Beastars!
I thought this #TigerKing thing going around was that new animal anime I keep seeing on Netflix and I was really surprised so many people were watching that but anyway— some frantic teacher shit™️ (@teachercurses) March 25, 2020
Anime Adaptation When?
Family watched "Tiger King" holy shit what a wild fucking ride. Waiting for the anime adaptation pic.twitter.com/Cjmv9gujTc— Guntar (@NoPantsuNoLife_) March 26, 2020
