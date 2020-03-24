Fans of Netflix's Tiger King Just Can't Stand Carole Baskin

There is no shortage of totally insane characters in Netflix's new docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, but fans of the show clearly have one big cat owner that they like the least. Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida, is one of the main personalities featured throughout all seven episodes of Tiger King, and she believes herself to be the hero that saves tigers and other animals from the likes of folks like Joe Exotic. However, after watching the show, viewers see her completely differently, many believing she's no better, if not worse, than the other players in the big cat game.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Tiger King! Continue reading at your own risk...

Like Joe and the other big cat owners that she's fighting against, Carole Baskin keeps tigers and other animals in cages on her property, but she fights to take their cats away by saying they're being mistreated. She also makes money by selling tickets to regular people who come out to see the cats and has volunteers working around the clock to keep the place operational. In the eyes of many viewers, she's running the exact same kind of operation as the people she's trying to shut down.

To take things even further, one episode of the series reveals that Carole's first husband went missing years ago, never to be seen again. Though Tiger King never comments one way or another on the case, the series presents the evidence and testimonials of those involved and lets the viewer decide what they think happened. In addition to thinking that Carole is a hypocrite and a potential animal abuser, a lot of Netflix users that have been binging Tiger King this week believe that Carole is also a murderer.

Whether she is or isn't guilty for her husband's death may never be known, but it's abundantly clear that Tiger King viewers are not fans of Carole Baskin.