Tiger King: Netflix Releases Trailer for Insane True Crime Series

Netflix has become known for its baffling true crime TV shows over the years, with projects like Making a Murderer, The Keepers, and Wild Wild Country becoming instant hits on the platform. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for its next true crime project, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, and it looks like it has the potential to be one of the streamer's craziest series to date. Every moment in the trailer is more insane that the last. Just take a look and see for yourself:

Crazy, right? Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness tells the absurd true story of Joe Exotic, big cat owner in Oklahoma who takes his love of tigers and other animals to the extreme. His practices ultimately pin him against an animal activist and sanctuary owner named Carole Baskin, who does what she can to get Joe's roadside zoo shut down.

Joe and Carole's rivalry eventually ends in the Tiger King being arrested for a murder-for-hire plot, which is more than interesting enough for its own true crime series, even before adding anything about druglords, cults, country music, and polygamy. Everything about this show seems totally wild, and we can't wait to check it out.

You can read Netflix's official synopsis of Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

What do you think of the trailer for Tiger King? Will you be watching when it arrives next week? Let us know in the comments!

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness begins streaming on March 20th.

