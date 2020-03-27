Dragon Ball GT Boss Logic Art Fuses The Anime With Hip Hop

Boss Logic is easily one of the most recognizable fan artists in the game of pop culture today and he's recently lent his skills into blending the often overlooked anime series of Dragon Ball GT with the world of hip hop with a devilishly clever fusion of Baby and Da Baby! Baby, for those who might not know, was one of the biggest villains introduced in the sequel series of Akira Toriyama's franchise that is no longer considered canon. Da Baby is a rapper who has sold over 5 million albums and continues tearing up the world of hip hop during his career!

Baby hit the scene in Dragon Ball GT, introducing himself as a part of an alien race that wa exterminated by the Saiyans called the Truffles. Though Baby himself isn't as powerful as the likes of Goku and Vegeta off the break, his ability to infect and take over the bodies of his opponents makes him a dangerous opponent to face. During this fight against this GT villain, Goku learns the transformation of Super Saiyan 4 while tangling with a possessed Vegeta that is under Baby's thrall. While GT didn't have the popularity of the current sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, it's influence continues in series like Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

Boss Logic shared the hilarious fusion between Baby and Da Baby on his Official Twitter Account, fusing together the world of anime and hip hop in a most unexpected and cool way as he brings together one of the biggest rappers in the game and the sequel series of Dragon Ball GT:

Da Baby hasn't just made a number of hits in the world of rap, but has also been featured on a number of different tracks with his fellow hip hop artists. Collaborating with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and Camila Cabello to name a few, it's clear that even if the future isn't bright for GT's Baby, the future is bright for Da Baby!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been the place to spotlight some of the biggest transformations of Dragon Ball GT, with the spin-off anime featuring a Goku that has the ability to go Super Saiyan 4. Oren and Kamin were two villains that appeared in the anime that shared similar appearances and abilities to Baby, proving that the sequel series still has legs long after its conclusion.

What do you think of this latest fusion from fan artist Boss Logic? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.