Captain America Fans Can't Handle BossLogic's Rob Liefeld Tribute Art

Countless artists have offered their own interpretation of Steve Rogers as Captain America, with fans of the character all having their favorite incarnation of the Avenger. One famous take on the character came from Rob Liefeld back in 1996, which depicted him in a profile pose with an impossibly large chest, with a portion of his body being blocked by his iconic shield. Artist BossLogic recently took to Twitter to show off an image he created that parodied the famous piece of art, replacing the illustrated character with the image of Chris Evans' Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The artist added the comments, "Lockdown training be like..." to imply that, with so much free time at his disposal, Evans would be able to achieve the absurd proportions. While some fans shared their appreciation of the reference, others were shocked by the bizarre image.

