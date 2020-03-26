Captain America Fans Can't Handle BossLogic's Rob Liefeld Tribute Art
Countless artists have offered their own interpretation of Steve Rogers as Captain America, with fans of the character all having their favorite incarnation of the Avenger. One famous take on the character came from Rob Liefeld back in 1996, which depicted him in a profile pose with an impossibly large chest, with a portion of his body being blocked by his iconic shield. Artist BossLogic recently took to Twitter to show off an image he created that parodied the famous piece of art, replacing the illustrated character with the image of Chris Evans' Captain America from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Lockdown training be like....@ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/BO7prBRqYn— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 26, 2020
The artist added the comments, "Lockdown training be like..." to imply that, with so much free time at his disposal, Evans would be able to achieve the absurd proportions. While some fans shared their appreciation of the reference, others were shocked by the bizarre image.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the art!
Liefeld Approved
All in!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/dlSF8w65LJ— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 26, 2020
Cap's Got Snacks
Cap out here eating all the quarantine snacks for those gains.— Jas Said What (@Pir8Tia) March 26, 2020
My Eyes
Duuuude whyyyy 😂 pic.twitter.com/dGLmYXgWlT— Muscle Nerd aka Rico (@MuscleNerd3) March 26, 2020
Effective Distraction
I mean it’s a distraction ( for the enemy 👀..) for sure.. 🤷🏻♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/9Glg0wJNcm— Danielle Brewer (@disellie) March 26, 2020
Big Pecs
March 26, 2020
Needs More Pouches
I CAN'T LOOK AWAY!!! IT HURTS MY PERSPECTIVE! But why didn't he inherit the Rob Liefeld propensity for 308 pouches strapped to every inch of his distended musculature?— Steve Davidson (@Knight_spawn) March 26, 2020
Captain Kylo
He looks like the Kylo Ren meme pic.twitter.com/UXFaqeqOgu— Sideshow Robbie 🏳️🌈 (@SideshowRobbie) March 26, 2020
Good Reference
March 26, 2020
Log Splitting
March 26, 2020
Wheezing
I’m wheezing pic.twitter.com/a6v1gyeVSV— Cole🦆 (@Cole_TDB) March 26, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.