Boruto Sets Up Major Kara Coup

Though the Kara Organization has yet to appear in the anime proper with the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, they are the biggest threat to Konoha currently running in the manga, even with a coup currently underway! Following the big battle between Jigen, Naruto, and Sasuke, Team 7 went on a mission to save the Seventh Hokage against the bigger than like Kara member named Boro. With Boruto and company managed to obliterate their Kara opponent, Naruto is returned to Konoha and a division has clearly taken place in the villainous organization of Kara!

Warning! If you haven't caught up on Chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving deep into spoiler territory!

It seems as if Amado and Kashin are taking the opportunity to leave the Kara organization for the brighter side of things with Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village. While their true motivations have yet to be revealed, the pair of former members leave during a time where Jigen is still healing following his fight against two of Konoha's strongest in Naruto and Sasuke. This departure doesn't just show that Kashin and Kara's scientist are looking to flee, but that Kara has a key weakness that may be exploited in the future.

Amado disables the young girl Delta with a command for her to sleep, proving that these ninja that are bi-products of an experiment have "off switches" that cause them to shut down when activated. With Kashin summoning a giant frog, leading credence to the idea that the Kara member may somehow be related to Jiraiya, the pair escapes with Amado making a beeline to Konoha for an unexpected reason.

As mentioned earlier, we don't exactly know what the pair are aiming at with their goals as they leave Kara, but Amado attempts to make contact with Shikimaru by kidnapping his son and strapping a bomb to his neck. When the shadow manipulating ninja hits the scene, he learns the the Kara scientist is asking for sanctuary to be taken in by Konoha. If they grant Amado sanctuary, the scientist will reveal everything he knows about the organization, thereby giving the Hidden Leaf a serious advantage in the current war!

