Boruto Reveals the Surprising Identity of Kara's Traitor

Warning! Major spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 44 below! As Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to explore the darker sides of Boruto and Kawaki's Karma seal powers, it's also beginning to reveal more of the inner workings of its mysterious Kara villain group. As we continue to meet new members of the group with each new chapter, we have also discovered that their rankings are not as put together as initially thought. In fact, there are a few dissidents among the ranks and while Kashin Koji seemed to be the major traitor against the group the latest chapter revealed that there was actually another member with the same plan.

As Chapter 44 of the series focused on one of the most mysterious members of the group, it was revealed toward the end of the chapter that the scientist Amado (who seems to be handling all of the technological upkeep and upgrades for Kara) went through a lot of trouble to not only get to Konoha and get in touch with Shikamaru, but actually wants to defect to Konoha overall.

Chapter 44 sees Amado gathering a few materials before jumping into one of Kashin's summonings and being transported to the Hidden Leaf Village. Before doing so, he uses a special keyword to de-activate Delta (and implies he can do that with each of them). This confirms that he's working with Kashin for something against Kara, but it's not quite clear just yet. What is clear, however, is that he wants to defect to Konoha.

His way of doing so might be troublesome, however, as he straps a bomb to Shikadai's neck and asks to speak to Shikamaru. This is before he finds out Naruto has been successfully rescued from Boro, however, and thus instead reveals his intention to Naruto. He reveals that time is of the essence (which forced him to go to such extremes to get the attention of Konoha's leadership), and in exchange for allowing him to defect to Konoha he will provide intel on Kara, Jigen, the Otsutsuki, and the Ten Tails.

Given the mysterious nature of Amado, the power of his specialty ninja tools, and how deadly Kara has proven to be thus far, it's pretty hard to accept this at face value. But what is Amado planning here? What will he get by shifting his allegiance over to Konoha? Is this going to be something Naruto and the others want in the first place? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

