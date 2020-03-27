Boruto Teases the Ultimate Purpose of the Karma Seal

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is getting in deep with its new Kara arc. The mysterious new organization has turned out to have some pretty significant ties to the two biggest threats to the shinobi world: revolutionary Scientific Ninja Tools, and the Otsutsuki Clan. With Boruto manga chapter 44, we also got a another big answer - one that's been hanging over the series, ever since the battle with Momoshiki Otsutsuki. We now know what the true purpose of the Karma seal is, and what it's purpose means for both Boruto and his new buddy, Kawaki. And it's no understatement to say, it changes everything about Boruto's future.

Warning: Boruto Manga Chapter 44 SPOILERS Follow!

Boruto, Kawaki, Sarada and Mitsuki managed the impossible: the traveled to another dimension and freed the imprisoned Naruto from Kara's clutches. They even took out one of the group's top enforcers along the way. However, the devil is in the details: to defeat Kara agent Boro, Boruto manifested a dark power from his Karma seal. It was more than a power, it was a presence: Momoshiki Otsutsuki was in control of Boruto's body, and used it to unleash a power Boruto never could on his own.

That reveal instantly makes other big dominoes fall into place. Kawaki was introduced into the series as Kara's escaped hostage, whom the group's leader, Jigen, referred to as his vessel. As the Kara arc progressed, it was revealed that Jigen himself is a vessel, one housing Isshiki Otsutsuki, the partner of Kaguya Otsutsuki. This means both Boruto and Kawaki are marked men now, as both of their bodies belong to the Otsutsuki Clan as means of resurrection for Momoshiki and Isshiki, respectively.

The implications of this reveal are pretty huge for the larger Naurto Saga. Not only does it change the entire meaning of Boruto's flash-forward opening scene, it also changes everything about the Otsutsuki Clan as we know it. Not just for the Boruto series, but arguably Naruto: Shippudenas well. For starters: could it be possible that Kaguya herself had a "vessel" somewhere, marked with a Karma seal? It would mean that Naruto and Sasuke didn't destroy her like they thought - arguably that no Otsutsuki Clan member is quite as "dead" as thought.

All this time Naruto and his buddies were worrying that Boruto's generation would be too soft - and now it seems like they will inherent an even darker, harder life from their parents' unfinished busines..

You can read new chapters of Boruto's manga online HERE.

