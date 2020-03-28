My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Mirko's Big Anime Debut

My Hero Academia fans have been particularly rabid lately as one of the standout heroes from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga has been getting closer to an official anime debut for quite a while. After being introduced a couple of years ago with the start of the Pro Hero arc, fans have been wanting to see what an anime take on the Rabbit Hero Mirko would be like. Some fans even took it upon themselves to make it happen because it's been such a tough wait ever since. But now that long wait is over!

As the fourth season of the anime winds down with its final two episodes, Episode 87 of the series kicked off the Pro Hero arc officially that introduced fans to the pro hero rankings. It's here that Mirko officially makes her first big appearance, and thankfully the anime did not disappoint in that regard.

While her actual involvement in the episode is minimal, it was certainly enough to make a huge impact on fans. After seeing Horikoshi himself pay tribute to the Rabbit Hero in some pretty saucy ways, her official look in the anime teases much more of her coolness to come in the future.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Mirko's anime debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!