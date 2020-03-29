My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Mirko’s Big Anime Debut

My Hero Academia fans have been particularly rabid lately as one of the standout heroes from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga has been getting closer to an official anime debut for quite a while. After being introduced a couple of years ago with the start of the Pro Hero arc, fans have been wanting to see what an anime take on the Rabbit Hero Mirko would be like. Some fans even took it upon themselves to make it happen because it’s been such a tough wait ever since. But now that long wait is over!

As the fourth season of the anime winds down with its final two episodes, Episode 87 of the series kicked off the Pro Hero arc officially that introduced fans to the pro hero rankings. It’s here that Mirko officially makes her first big appearance, and thankfully the anime did not disappoint in that regard.

While her actual involvement in the episode is minimal, it was certainly enough to make a huge impact on fans. After seeing Horikoshi himself pay tribute to the Rabbit Hero in some pretty saucy ways, her official look in the anime teases much more of her coolness to come in the future.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Mirko's anime debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Bask in Her Glory

Should’ve Read the Terms and Conditions!

She’s a goddess and all we’re tasked with doing is worshiping and supporting her.



Mirko slander is NOT allowed on this website or application. Read the terms and services we ALL agreed to when we signed up. pic.twitter.com/1S6uaNGvew — Pro Hero: Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) March 27, 2020

Strong as Hell and Not a Punk

Mirko will be my top favorite female character on mha she’s strong as hell and she’s not a punk pic.twitter.com/FJu2Yyy0b7 — todoroki with the glock🔥☄️ (@Ilovepancakesl) March 28, 2020

“Time to Commit Crimes”

Time to commit crimes so I can get my ass kicked by Mirko pic.twitter.com/auj84N0HF5 — Kyouka Jirou Stan Account, Church of Deep Dope (@JirouMom) March 28, 2020

This Seems to be a Trend…

Yeah, it’s a Trend

kinda just want mirko to step on me pic.twitter.com/H4p4h74Tih — an⁷; s/h (@killugonist) March 28, 2020

“Stan the Bunny Wife”

MHA / BNHA Season 4 Episode 24 (kinda) Spoilers!



Im so glad Anime onlys can now join in on the fun and stan the Bunny Wife pic.twitter.com/blywJ6cneZ — Bayley (loves Mirko) 💚 (@KarNeedsFriends) March 28, 2020

“She Sounds Like the Perfect Badass”

She sounds the like perfect badass I hoped they’d make for MY girl, MY wife, MY buff hero Mirko 💕💕💕 v happy right now🥰pic.twitter.com/V0itTpPUwq — 𝙏𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙖💣💥🐝🇲🇽 (@Tortilla_Senpai) March 28, 2020

Perfection