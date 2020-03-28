My Hero Academia Finally Introduces Mirko the Rabbit Hero to the Anime

My Hero Academia has one of the biggest rosters of characters in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but several of the additions that have made their debut in the manga had yet to officially get immortalized in the anime. Ever since she was first introduced during the Pro Hero arc in the manga, fans have been wanting to see the Rabbit Hero Mirko in the anime. It's been quite a while since that first appearance, but with the Pro Hero arc officially beginning with the second to last episode of Season 4 Mirko has finally made her big debut after such a long wait.

The Pro Hero arc introduced fans to the ranking system by which pro heroes are counted, and celebrated the new top ten heroes following All Might's retirement in the latest episode. This meant several pros made their anime debut with Episode 87 of the series, and this especially included the new Number 5 ranked pro, Mirko, who makes a huge impact with her bold look alone.

The Rabbit Hero Mirko managed to stand out from the other pro heroes in the top ten due to her cool look and personality in which she openly challenges all the villains. Sitting straight in the middle of the new top ten (which factors in a blend of actual crime fighting work with an approval rating), fans will be looking to the potential future of the anime to see when she'll be in action again.

Unfortunately, it's going to be quite a while before that happens as there's quite a gap between her appearance here and a follow up return to action in the manga. But while there won't be a lot of Mirko for some time, the upcoming arcs of the series will be featuring a ton of the other major new pro introduced in the latest episode, the Number 2 ranked hero Hawks. But what do you think?

Are you excited Mirko has finally made her way to the anime? What are you hoping to see from the Number 5 ranked hero? What are your thoughts on the new top ten heroes of Japan overall?

