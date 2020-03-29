Demon Slayer's Latest Chapter Stuns with Multiple Deaths

Warning! Massive spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 200 below! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has never been a series to shy away from death as from the very beginning characters have been killed left and right. It's an accepted fact that many people will die in the bleak world of the franchise, and this has been especially true as series creator Koyoharu Gotoge began to rack up this number in the series' final arc. There's no guarantee of safety for any of the heroes in the series, and many have already fallen in battle as the fight against Muzan Kibutsuji reached its climax.

As Tanjiro Kamado and the final surviving members of the Hashira continued to struggle against Muzan until dawn, they pushed their bodies farther than ever before. As the strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps it's true that they were able to do a lot more damaged than expected, but like their fallen brethren, they're not invincible by any means.

Second warning! Major spoilers for the manga are below!

Chapter 200 of the series is a monumental one for many reasons, but the biggest of which is the fight against Muzan had come to an end. With Muzan finally exposed to sunlight with the rising sun, the struggle against the demons has ended with the Corps' victory. But it's not a smooth one as we soon see the toll the fight took on Tanjiro and the others with Gyomei Himejiwa soon dying. As he takes his final breath, he sees the souls of his former students who tell him that they weren't running from him but tried to save him. Then he's able to die with a smile on his face.

Next Mitsuri Kanroji is held in Obanai Iguro's arms as she realizes she's about to die. Iguro tells her how much she's meant to him ever since they first met, and Kanroji cries and asks for the two of them to get married should they be reincarnate as humans. As Iguro holds her in his arms, he mentions that he is about to die from his wounds as well.

Finally, the chapter ends on a major cliffhanger as the corps confirms that Tanjiro's body is no longer moving nor is he breathing or have a pulse. It's not totally confirmed just yet, but Tanjiro might have died as a result of this battle as well. How do you feel about this new string of deaths? Were they in too close succession with one another during this final arc or did it all make sense considering the stakes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

