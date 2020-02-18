Demon Slayer Just Gave Tanjiro an Edge Over Muzan

As Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to break all sorts of sales records with each new volume of the series hitting store shelves in Japan, the series is continuing its ability to shine in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. It's looking increasingly like the series is standing out further from its peers, and this continues with each new chapter of the series. As Dimensional Infinity Fortress arc continues in the latest chapter and the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji has reached its final stages.

Tanjiro and Muzan are left fighting with over 50 minutes until dawn, and the final battle between the two has reached a new stage as Muzan continues to react to his new weakness in Chapter 194. After Tamayo and Shinobu gave him the poison that ages him at a rapid pace, the latest chapter of the series gave him yet another weakness as his weak spots begin to show.

Muzan's aging is beginning to slow him down even further as Tanjiro is trying his best to unlock all the forms of the Hinokami Kagura in one smooth motion, which serves as the 13th dance of this powerful sword technique. He has been pushing himself harder than ever without the help of the Hashira (who have since been taken out of commission), but as Tanjiro continues to fight he notices another Muzan weakness.

On top of seeing Muzan slow down even further, Muzan's arms begin to get covered in these large black spots and scars. These were wounds place on the foe by Yoriichi, who had burnt Muzan with his swordsmanship at a cellular level. These wounds were so deep that Muzan was never quite able to recover from them completely, and his aging not makes it impossible to hide these scars anymore.

Now with these scars out in the open, Tanjiro has been given a clear cut road map to which spots on his body are the weakest. So as Tanjiro continues to struggle, the fight is beginning to swing more in his favor with this slight edge over Muzan. Are you wondering where this fight will go next? Does Tanjiro stand a better chance now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

