Godzilla Fans Can't Figure Out Why the Kaiju is Trending on Twitter

It's been a rough time for many of us as the spread of the novel coronavirus is leading to an increased effort to practice social distancing and self-quarantines in order to curb its spread. With so many of us now at home for the forseeable future, it's led many to explore all the different ways to keep ourselves entertained. This means there has been far more activity on Twitter than normal, and trends are kicking in that no one would have initially expected to see at first. That's why fans can't quite pin down why Godzilla is trending with fans on Twitter.

What started out as a fun game proposed by @OddNMacrabre on Twitter to replace one word in a movie's title with "Godzilla" has since morphed into a huge Twitter trend where fans everywhere are trying to pin down as to why.

let’s make some Godzilla movies! pic.twitter.com/W4M6clVpQJ — Sean Kaen (@OddNMacabre) March 27, 2020

Ranging from fans jokingly wondering what disaster 2020 could possibly bring us next, to wondering whether or not we lost another Titan sized star, to finally wondering whether this meant a new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer is on the way. But regardless of how we got to this point, seeing Godzilla in the spotlight is sure a reason to celebrate!

Which movie title would be better off with Godzilla in it?