Godzilla vs. Kong was originally supposed to premiere in theaters this weekend and now obviously things have changed. There was some positive buzz about the film earlier this year, but it’s hard to pinpoint when the film will release now with coronavirus at the top of everyone’s minds. Godzilla vs. Kong is now supposed to release on November 20th. Still, it’s pretty wild to see so many different titles shuffling around on the release calendar. When people think about how tough it’s been for this film, a quick look at what’s happened to The New Mutants to appreciate that it could be weirder.

Just a couple of weeks ago, director Adam Winged posted a test to Instagram that had fans buzzing about the film. He posted an image from 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla and captioned it, “Yesterday was a great day for these two fellas!" Comicbook.com was able to confirm that a test screening was what the post was pointing towards. It seems as though the audience was really digging what they saw of the film. Legendary Pictures should be happy about that, but the film will likely encounter some competition it wasn’t planning for during that month as James Bond will premiere then as well.

This Monster-Verse film will feature some returning cast members. Godzilla: King of the Monster's Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi will be in tow. Newcomers including Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir will be facing the ride for the first time. The film's official synopsis reads:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD. The movie was directed by Michael Dougherty. Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

Are you still psyched for the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.