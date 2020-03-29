Godzilla Fans Can’t Figure Out Why the Kaiju is Trending on Twitter

It’s been a rough time for many of us as the spread of the novel coronavirus is leading to an increased effort to practice social distancing and self-quarantines in order to curb its spread. With so many of us now at home for the forseeable future, it’s led many to explore all the different ways to keep ourselves entertained. This means there has been far more activity on Twitter than normal, and trends are kicking in that no one would have initially expected to see at first. That’s why fans can’t quite pin down why Godzilla is trending with fans on Twitter.

What started out as a fun game proposed by @OddNMacrabre on Twitter to replace one word in a movie’s title with “Godzilla” has since morphed into a huge Twitter trend where fans everywhere are trying to pin down as to why.

Videos by ComicBook.com

let’s make some Godzilla movies! pic.twitter.com/W4M6clVpQJ — Sean Kaen (@OddNMacabre) March 27, 2020

Ranging from fans jokingly wondering what disaster 2020 could possibly bring us next, to wondering whether or not we lost another Titan sized star, to finally wondering whether this meant a new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer is on the way. But regardless of how we got to this point, seeing Godzilla in the spotlight is sure a reason to celebrate!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Godzilla‘s surprising fame on Twitter, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Which movie title would be better off with Godzilla in it? You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

What Else is 2020 Bringing?

I saw Godzilla trending and I really thought for one sec that 2020 had another surprise for us. pic.twitter.com/84WzmTVVvl — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) March 28, 2020

Wait a Minute…

Why is Godzilla Trending? Did 2020 come to finish us off? pic.twitter.com/HZPUhxpR3v — The Ardalorian (@Mrsmiley186) March 28, 2020

Is 2020 Going for the Knockout?

I saw Godzilla was trending and though 2020 was going for the knockout. pic.twitter.com/hy9liRTBR9 — Mikey (@WizardDmv) March 28, 2020

Did We Lose Another Star?

Saw Godzilla trending and was scared we lost another star. pic.twitter.com/JH0UngSCKf — Hotheaded Mishima (@HotheadMartin) March 28, 2020

Is Godzilla Okay?

WAIT WHY IS. GODZILLA TRENDING HE’S NOT DEAD IS HE WHERE IS GODZILLA IS GODZILLA OKAY — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) March 28, 2020

March Showers Bring April Godzillas

Me: 2020 has been so bad, there’s no way it can get worse.



Godzilla in April: pic.twitter.com/HqIVmHn6w3 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) March 28, 2020

Who Cares LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOO

Oh, that Explains it