Pokemon Anime Promo Teases Ash Getting a New Pokemon Egg

Pokemon's newest anime has eschewed convention and has largely ignored the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield. This includes the new additions to Ash's team this time around which have seen the surprising Mr. Mime, Dragonite, and Gengar all joining his roster before the 20th episode of the series. The newest anime has been fairly surprising in the kinds of developments it's been making for Ash this time around (especially with the introduction of the second protagonist, Go), and now it seems like it will be surprising once more by giving Ash another Pokemon egg.

Ash Ketchum has hatched a few eggs over the course of the franchise, and a new promo for the April 12th episode of the series (as shared by @AshandSerena on Twitter) teases that he might be getting a brand new addition to his team soon with a brand new Pokemon hatching from an egg. The promo even implies that it could be either Tyrogue, Grookey, Sobble, Munchlax, or Riolu.

The question from this magazine,

Which pokemon will be born from this egg?

"Tyrogue,Grookey,Sobble ,Munchlax or Riolu?"

It will revealed on April 12 broadcast I guess Satoshi will getting Riolu soon?!#anipoke pic.twitter.com/a58q2Jr6x9 — サトセレ (@AshandSerena) March 27, 2020

There's no guarantee that this Pokemon egg will be Ash's explicitly, as it's most likely just an egg being incubated at Professor Sakuragi's laboratory (Ash and Go's Kanto home base for the season). But if this is in fact a new Pokemon joining up with Ash, it'll follow in the steps of Donphan, Scraggy, and Noivern, which have all been big additions to his teams over the years.

The support seems to be behind Riolu for now as it would fall in line with the Pokemon popularity contest results released a while back. This list saw Greninja and Gengar (which are past and current additions to Ash's team) as well as Lucario, which fans are hoping makes its way to Ash's group next in the series. But we'll see for sure in April!

Which Pokemon do you think will be hatching from this egg? Do you think it will be one from the latest generation from Pokemon Sword and Shield or one of the older ones? How strong will Ash's current team be as a result? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

