Pokemon Fans Are Loving Ash's First Battle with Gengar

One of the biggest changes made with the latest Pokemon anime was Ash Ketchum's return to the Kanto region for his latest adventure rather than going straight to the Galar region from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games as expected. This has meant some major changes to his Pokemon party this time around too as Ash has not only boosted his roster with a Mr. Mime and Dragonite, but surprisingly added Gengar to the mix as well. Fans were excited to see Ash take this lonely Gengar onto his team, but the latest episode of the series showed what it could do in battle.

As Ash took on his official first big gym battle in the latest series as he takes his first step toward the finals of the Pokemon World Championships, Ash ended up using Gengar in battle for the very first time. This means we got to see what kind of skills it could do when under Ash's command, and it's a huge beast in battle if fans have anything to say about it.

Not only do they appreciate how fast and quick Gengar moves in the fight against Bisces' Raichu and Electrode, but it also has a tough range of skills that fans can't wait to see more of. Gengar was able to take out Raichu, but the episode also showed how much left it has to grow as it lost to Electrode.

